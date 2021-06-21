Old Thompson Barn Artisan Market

Enjoy an intimate and specialized shopping experience supporting 20+ local artisans. Grab a batched cocktail from Marble Distilling and participate in an interactive print-making art experience for all ages with The Project Shop.

Denev Designs – Marble Distilling Co – Aspen Clean Candle – Thimble Fox – Star Lux Jewels – Erin Rigney – Mariposa Hats – Pura Simple – I.E. Ceramics – Pollinator Chocolate – Caroline Williams Art – Magic with Mellie – Jen’s Cafe Bars – The Project Shop – Adam Ting Clay – PAWSitivity Prints – Gaia Creations – Kelleigh Condon Ceramics – Reneé Womack Art & Design – Candy Dish Clay – Jesse Belle Denver + More

Hosted by Brain Leasure and Karen Peirson