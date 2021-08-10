Carbondale's community connector

On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains: A Talk with Sarah Chase Shaw and Nicola Ripley

September 16 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Local author Sarah Chase Shaw will discuss her new book, On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains: the Botanical Legacy of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens with guest Nicola Ripley, director of the Gardens. This spectacular book explores the idea that mountain environments are under extreme threat, positioning this unique botanic garden in the larger global alpine environment. Gardens is a celebration of the global reach of the alpine ecosystem and the unique climate that supports and sustains the hardy plants and animals that inhabit it from pole to pole. Over 285 color photographs illustrate both the Gardens’ collections of plants from all over the world, as well as important global alpine environments.

September 16
6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States
