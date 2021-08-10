Carbondale's community connector

“One West, Three Perspectives” Artists’ Reception

August 20 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

Meet local artists Andy Taylor and Allison Stewart Friday, August 20th from 5 to 7PM at Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt and view “One West, Three Perspectives,” a group exhibition exploring Colorado landscapes through the abstract styles of Allison Stewart, the colorful, gestural style of Andy Taylor, and the realist paintings of Brett Scheifflee. Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, and our commitment to be responsible to our artists, clients, and ourselves, masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status. More at www.korologosgallery.com.

