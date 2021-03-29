Online Mindfulness Foundations Course

We’re excited to share the first opportunity to participate online in the MLP 8 Week Foundations Course with Laura Bartels. Originally a course scheduled for an organization, we can now offer 7 spots for anyone to join this course starting April 2.

The MLP Foundations Course combines the practice of meditation with the application of mindfulness in daily life and to guides you to develop the habits that support you. Our goal is to help you to live your life with attention and intention, cultivating the skills that empower you to make healthy choices that are in alignment with your values and that are meaningful to you. Throughout the course, we help you to develop the skills to integrate the four key areas of mindfulness – attention, wisdom, values, and an open heart – into your life in practical, accessible, and universal ways. In order to live a meaningful life and develop the freedom to live consciously, the curriculum focuses on training the mind and cultivating the ability to make healthy choices that are beneficial to the life you want to live.