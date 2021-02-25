Carbondale's community connector

Online Mindfulness in Recovery® Online Course with John Bruna

March 7 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

$349

This brand new course is the first course designed by co-founder and author John Bruna to bring Mindfulness in Recovery® to anyone in recovery. While Mindfulness in Recovery® (MIR) is the first fully-integrated mindfulness program specifically designed for addiction treatment and recovery, this course is the first opportunity to learn the full range of MIR skills directly from John Bruna in an 8-week online course. Dates: March 7 – May 3. Learn more at https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/upcoming-event/mircourse20210307/

March 7
4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
$349
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/upcoming-event/mircourse20210307/

Mindfulness in Recovery Program
970-633-0163
info@mindfulnessinrecovery.com
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/mirmeetings/

Mindfulness in Recovery Program
Third Street Center, 520 S. Third Street, Suite 36
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-633-0163
https://www.mindfullifeprogram.org/mirmeetings/

