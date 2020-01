Join us for the opening reception of Open Juncture: Metal + Clay on First Friday, February 7th from 6 to 8 pm. This exhibition spotlights works and collaborations from local metal and clay artists Megan Wussow, Liz Heller, Mark Cesark, K Rhynus Cesark, Nancy Lovendahl, and Scott Keating. Open Juncture: Metal + Clay will be on display from February 7th through the 31st.