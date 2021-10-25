Oran Mor in Concert – Live

Join us for a special in-person concert with Oran Mor at the New Castle Branch Library!

‘Oran Mor’ is a Scots-Gaelic term that refers to a “Great Melody” woven throughout Celtic mythology – a primordial song that sings on today through every living creature as an invisible life-force, for all to hear and experience.

The musical group Oran Mor adopted its name to highlight a rich repertoire of Scottish and Irish music, some of which dates back to the 1700s, along with more recent Celtic, Americana, and original compositions tossed into the mix.

Musicians include Tom Cochran (guitar/vocals), Karen Mills-Cochran (guitar/vocals /recorders), Brendan Cochran (percussion/vocals), Jonathan Satz (bass/vocals), and Bobby Campbell (flute/sax/percussion).

With tunes that feature both modern and traditional instruments, along with exquisite vocal harmonies, Oran Mor’s music transports listeners to distant shores and earlier times, while telling tales of exotic cultures and colorful lives.

Get a taste of their music with this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KGyRi-ZJXYm