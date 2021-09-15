Carbondale's community connector

Outdoor Movie

October 1 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Free

Basalt’s very own filmmaker and National Geographic photographer Pete McBride will present his 2019 award-winning film, in its hometown premier! Under the stars and on the lawn at the library, make a night of celebrating the great outdoors we all cherish. Refreshments will be available, and current public health recommendations will be followed. Bring a chair or blanket and warm clothes to enjoy the film beginning after dark. For all the details check out basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.

October 1
6:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

