Outdoor Movie
October 1 @ 6:30 pm - 10:00 pmFree
Basalt’s very own filmmaker and National Geographic photographer Pete McBride will present his 2019 award-winning film, in its hometown premier! Under the stars and on the lawn at the library, make a night of celebrating the great outdoors we all cherish. Refreshments will be available, and current public health recommendations will be followed. Bring a chair or blanket and warm clothes to enjoy the film beginning after dark. For all the details check out basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.