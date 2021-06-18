Outside Music Class

Rebecca Trehy will join us for an outdoor music class! The class is 30 minutes of fun and interactive music time with your child. There will be singing, dancing and of course musical instruments! This class is geared towards children between 8 months and 5 years of age.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

* When the weather is bad, Music Class will be held online, on our Facebook Page.