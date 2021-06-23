Carbondale's community connector

Outside Sign & Rhyme

June 23 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 10:30 am on Wednesday, repeating until June 30, 2021

Free

In this storytime, learn sign language and early literacy skills. Led by local speech-language pathologist Jocelyn Koenigsknecht, children will enjoy songs, books, and games while parents learn lots, too!
This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. When the weather is bad, summer performances will be held online, on our Facebook Page.

Details

Date:
June 23
Time:
10:30 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
