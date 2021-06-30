Outside Sign & Rhyme

In this storytime, learn sign language and early literacy skills. Led by local speech-language pathologist Jocelyn Koenigsknecht, children will enjoy songs, books, and games while parents learn lots, too!

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. When the weather is bad, summer performances will be held online, on our Facebook Page.