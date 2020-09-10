Welcome to Outside Storytime! We are excited to invite families back to our early literacy storytimes. Designed for 3-5 year olds, we will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes on the front lawn of the library, weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org