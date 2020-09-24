Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Outside Storytime

September 24 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

One event on September 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

One event on September 24, 2020 at 10:30 am

Free

Welcome to Outside Storytime! We are excited to invite families back to our early literacy storytimes. Designed for 3-5 year olds, we will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes on the front lawn of the library, weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 10 must wear a mask. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

Details

Date:
September 24
Time:
10:30 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
