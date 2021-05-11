Outside Summer Performer: House of Joy

Sing, Shake & Shimmy All Around the Earth! House of Joy will take the audience on a journey to discover the diversity of music from around the world through European Classical, Broadway, Folk and Bluegrass, Standards, and Childrens’ Music.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. When the weather is bad, summer performances will be held online, on our Facebook Page.