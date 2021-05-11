Outside Summer Performer: Nature’s Educators Talon Talk

In this program, we will dive into the characteristics that define raptors and why they are important to our ecosystems. Audiences will discover the various types of birds of prey found all over the world, what it takes to care for a bird of prey, and learn how Nature’s Educators is permitted to keep raptors, and all about their personal histories, anatomy, hunting strategies, and habitats.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. When the weather is bad, summer performances will be held online, on our Facebook Page.