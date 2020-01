Need help with Overdrive? Stop by to learn how to check out and download eBooks and eAudiobooks from the library’s Overdrive collection. This workshop will touch on using the Overdrive app, as well as the Libby app. Participants should bring their library card number, and are welcome to bring their own devices. Register by calling 970-927-4311 ext. 1013 or emailing cbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org.