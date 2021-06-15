Page Turner Animal Adventures
June 15 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 11:00 am on Tuesday, repeating until July 27, 2021
Each week, kids at home (or at the library) will join Page Turner and Kenny as they jump into the Once Upon a Time Machine in search of stories and adventure. Enjoy shows, crafts, interviews with authors and illustrators, games, and virtual field trips as part of this virtual event series.
Visit the Garfield County Libraries Facebook page each week for events and activities.
Tuesdays in June and July
11:00 am
LIBRARY:
Rifle Branch Library
Glenwood Springs Branch Library
Carbondale Branch Library
New Castle Branch Library
Parachute Branch Library
Silt Branch Library