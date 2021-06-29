Page Turner Animal Adventures

Each week, kids at home (or at the library) will join Page Turner and Kenny as they jump into the Once Upon a Time Machine in search of stories and adventure. Enjoy shows, crafts, interviews with authors and illustrators, games, and virtual field trips as part of this virtual event series.

Visit the Garfield County Libraries Facebook page each week for events and activities.

Tuesdays in June and July

11:00 am

LIBRARY:

Rifle Branch Library

Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Carbondale Branch Library

New Castle Branch Library

Parachute Branch Library

Silt Branch Library