Pairings: Celebrating the Beverage

It’s that time of year again! Carbondale Clay Center is excited to host Pairings, our annual event centered on pairing the handmade with the handcrafted. Featuring handmade ceramic cups, created by more than 20 local and national artists and beverages from a selection of distinguished local brewers, distilleries and wineries, as well as other non-alcoholic beverage makers. The community is invited to choose a cup to purchase and “pair it” with tastings of handcrafted beverages from our local event sponsors including Marble Distillery, Batch, Rhumba Girl Liquors, Bonfire Coffee, Carbondale Beer Works, and Two Leaves and a Bud.

Pop-Up Locations include Batch, Marble Distilling, Bonfire Coffee, and Carbondale Beer Works. Each location features 9 cups available for purchase now through the big event on March 6th. Pairings takes place from 6 to 8 pm on First Friday, March 6, at the Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St.

One drink ticket is included with the purchase of a cup or sold separately for $5 each.