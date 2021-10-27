Paper and Glue

TACAW is pleased to partner with Epicure Catering to offer our first Dinner & A Movie event. Only 50 tickets are available for the dinner, so don’t wait to reserve your spot now. Guest Chefs Julie and Allen Domingos are planning a delicious culinary adventure to pair with the larger-than-life works highlighted in the evening’s film, Paper & Glue. Dinner will be served in our beautiful lobby prior to the film. Patrons who don’t have a dinner reservation are welcome to purchase a standalone ticket for the film.

In Paper & Glue, JR turns the camera on his own work as he builds some of his most monumental projects. From early illicit graffiti videos captured on Paris rooftops at night, to the US-Mexico border, to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, to a current collaboration at a California supermax prison, the film follows JR as he turns these communities inside out, turning images of residents into eye-catching and immersive art installations.

Paper & Glue follows the Oscar-nominated Faces Places, which was directed by JR along with Agnès Varda.