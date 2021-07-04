Physics Lecture Live Online 5:30 pm Thursdays

The Flavors of Particle Physics

Speaker: Peter Onyisi, University of Texas Austin

The world we see is made up of just three kinds of fundamental particles of matter – electrons, up quarks, and down quarks – arranged in a dizzying number of combinations. However, for over eighty years, we have known of the existence of mysterious, heavy, short-lived siblings of these particles, and the almost-invisible neutrinos, that can only be seen in particle physics experiments. Although their lives are incredibly fleeting, understanding these other kinds of matter is essential if we are to grasp the big picture of how the universe works. I will discuss how we came to find these various “flavors” of particles, what we have learned so far about nature from them, and recent hints that some of them may not be behaving quite as we expect them to.