Physics Lecture Online

Patterns in Posture: Chaotic worms and other surprises from the physics of animal behavior

Greg Stephens, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

While the science of the living world is largely focused on the microscopic – say the expression of genes or the pattern of electrical activity among our nerve cells – these processes serve the greater evolutionary goals of the organism: to find food, avoid predators and reproduce. But how do we quantify the dynamics of entire organisms? What principles characterize living movement? Here I describe how the combination of computer vision for high-resolution posture measurement with theoretical ideas from physics has enabled new understanding of the behavior of organisms in natural motion. I illustrate this approach with animals of varying complexity, including in the nematode worm C. elegans where we find that variability in posture movements results, remarkably, from deterministic chaos.

Join us on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85634397784

See our website for details https://aspenphys.org/public/currentlectures.html