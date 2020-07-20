Picnic Mondays: Weekly Membership Dinners

This summer, ACES’ members are invited to bring a picnic dinner and dine on the nature preserve of Hallam Lake on Monday nights.

Each year, we celebrate our members and kick off the summer season with ACES’ Picnic on the Preserve. This year, we welcome our members to enjoy evenings on the preserve all summer long in small groups on Monday nights from 5 – 8PM.

All summer long, ACES members can make reservations for up to five people. Check-in will run from 5PM – 5:45PM at the South Patio gate. Guests are invited to participate in an optional nature walk from 7:15PM -7:45PM. The preserve will close at 8PM. Please follow the guidelines outlined on our website.

Because of our limited capacity this summer, we hope you and your family take this opportunity to enjoy our limited summer picnic series.