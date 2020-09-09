Pilot Knob Hike

Join Wilderness Workshop and Western Slope Conservation Center on a 7-mile hike in the Pilot Knob roadless area in the Gunnison National Forest, outside of Paonia. This hike offers exceptional views of the West Elks, Raggeds, and the North Fork Valley. Predominantly an aspen forest, some sagebrush and grass meadows exist throughout the area as well. Lynx, mule deer, and black bear all frequent the area, and it is a known winter range for elk and bald eagles. Suitable habitat exists for sensitive bird species including the northern goshawk, purple martin, flammulated owl, and the American marten.

In recent years, there have been several proposals to develop this area for oil and gas resources. In 2013, a proposal was submitted to the Forest Service for 50 new gas wells on 25 well pads in this area, which would have devastating effects on the wildlife values of this landscape. Additionally, the Pilot Knob Roadless Area was recently protected in a successful lawsuit by Wilderness Workshop and others from increasing road building to facilitate coal mining. Come learn about these important issues and enjoy this beautiful place! Registration is required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed.