Plant-Based Community Potluck at Third Street Center!

February 24 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Come join the growing community of Roaring Fork Valley folks who have adopted a plant-based lifestyle. This potluck is monthly and we generally have around 20 different yummy potluck dishes to try out – all plant-based. So if you are vegetarian, vegan, Whole Foods Plant-Based or just curious to enjoy healthy food – come join the fun!

Bring your favorite Plant Based Whole-Foods dish and your recipe to share, as well as your plate/bowl utensils and napkin. We provide tea!

Details

Date:
February 24
Time:
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/community-potluck-for-plant-based-whole-foodies-or-wannabes-4-2-2-2-2-2/2020-02-24/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
