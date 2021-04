CSU Extension agent Denyse Schrenker will guide us through the planting process as we begin our own Victory Garden at the Basalt Community Gardens. We will be direct-sowing radishes, carrots, lettuce, corn, squash, peas and beans as well as some experiments. Watermelon? Cantaloupe? Okra?

Public health guidelines will be enforced including social distancing and mask wearing. Attendance is limited, registration required.