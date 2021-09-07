Plein Air Watercolor Workshop

Missy Prudden will lead this series of four outdoor workshops. Set on the banks of the Roaring Fork, the Library offers ample space for plein air painting. A renown watercolor artist and journaler, Missy will share how she captures a moment in time on paper. Workshops will meet under the Tent on the Library Lawn. Registration is limited; you may either sign up for the series or individual days. Materials are provided. Please bring a hat and water bottle and dress for September afternoons!

To register, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org