Pool Extended Season

September 1 @ 10:00 am - 5:30 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every day that begins at 10:00 am, repeating until October 3, 2021

$5 – $7

The Pool will be open through Oct 3rd this year! Hours are posted on www.carbondalerec.com and will change slightly Sept 1st. We will be open Memorial Day weekend and will be closed every Wednesday and Thursday. The hot soak will be open to all adults and minors with an adult during all open hours and the pool will be kept at 86 degrees.

Details

Date:
September 1
Time:
10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Cost:
$5 – $7
Website:
https://www.carbondalerec.com/aquatics/pool-schedule/

Venue

Carbondale Pool
684 Main St
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-510-1276
Website:
www.carbondalerec.com
