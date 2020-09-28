Practice Your Spanish By Reading Latin American Authors With Angélica

We invite you to join us remotely (zoom) to discuss novels or stories by renowned Latin American authors with teacher Angélica Breña. Reading will be led by Angélica, conversations can be carried out in Spanish or English, with the goal that your Spanish speaking skills will improve.

Reading material will be provided by the Basalt Regional Library.

Requirements: Enjoy reading fiction and being able to read short literary texts in Spanish.

If you are interested, please contact Berenice Forrest at 970-927-4311 or bforrest@basaltlibrary.org

For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar