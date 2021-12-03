Preparing Children for Successful Executive Functioning with Laurie Clark

The ability to self-regulate, have flexibility, and focus are crucial abilities for academic achievement. Join us at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork for a presentation on executive functioning led by long-time Waldorf educator and ECE expert Laurie Clark. This presentation will focus on how Waldorf Early Education prepares the child for successful executive functioning.

During the presentation, you’ll learn:

~How Waldorf teachers meet the young child developmentally and help to strengthen these emerging skills

~How parents can cultivate these budding capacities at home

This is an incredibly unique opportunity to hear from a longtime educator from the Denver Waldorf School as families look ahead and explore the impact of Waldorf Education on shaping whole human beings.

RSVP Required, masks required indoors on campus