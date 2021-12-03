Your community connector

Preparing Children for Successful Executive Functioning with Laurie Clark

December 13 @ 8:00 am - 10:30 am

Free

The ability to self-regulate, have flexibility, and focus are crucial abilities for academic achievement. Join us at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork for a presentation on executive functioning led by long-time Waldorf educator and ECE expert Laurie Clark. This presentation will focus on how Waldorf Early Education prepares the child for successful executive functioning.

During the presentation, you’ll learn:

~How Waldorf teachers meet the young child developmentally and help to strengthen these emerging skills

~How parents can cultivate these budding capacities at home

This is an incredibly unique opportunity to hear from a longtime educator from the Denver Waldorf School as families look ahead and explore the impact of Waldorf Education on shaping whole human beings.

RSVP Required, masks required indoors on campus

Details

Date:
December 13
Time:
8:00 am - 10:30 am
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://waldorfschoolrf.com/calendar/how-waldorf-early-education-prepares-the-child-for-successful-executive-functioning-with-laurie-clark

Organizer

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com

Venue

waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
16543 Hwy 82
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709631960
Website:
https://www.waldorfschoolrf.com
