Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Prevention and Reversal of Disease through Nutrition

February 3 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

by Donation

Come learn how by simply changing your lifestyle, you can reverse and/or prevent many of the chronic diseases suffered by many today!

Hear the latest information about the role that atherosclerosis and inflammation plays in many disease states; major risk factors that may lead to compromised health; the facts about cholesterol; the important role of food and exercise in maintaining optimum health and more.

Dr. Feinsinger presents information based on research and results from a local nutritional program that supports the role of lifestyle changes in positively influencing your health.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 3
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
by Donation
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/prevention-and-reversal-of-disease-with-dr-greg-feinsinger-3-2-2-2-2-2-2/2020-02-03/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
▲Top