Prince Creek Stewardship Day

Join Wilderness Workshop, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association (RFMBA) to repair and restore old double track in the Crown Mountain Recreation Area. We will be working off of the BLM’s Resource Management Plan to help improve the landscape for all users; volunteers will primarily be collecting dead and down vegetation to place on closed routes to be rehabbed. Additional tasks will include building fence, grubbing / digging with hand tools and installing signs.