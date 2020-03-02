Public Meeting for Blue Lake Preschool

Blue Lake Preschool has filed a pre-application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, for financial assistance to acquire and develop 55 N 7th Street in Carbondale, CO. This would provide a permanent home for the Little Blue Preschool, which is currently renting space at 744 Merrill Ave (since December of 2015). The new space would allow for more infants and preschoolers to be cared for each day, and also has enough space for an expansion into two additional classrooms in the future. The area to be served by the proposed project is the entire Roaring Fork Valley, however the current families of Little Blue Preschool reside in Carbondale, Redstone, and Glenwood Springs.

A meeting regarding the proposed project will be held on Mon, March 16th at 6:15pm at the following location: Carbondale Branch Library, Community Room.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and to provide comments on the proposed project.

Michelle Oger

March 2, 2020

Director of Blue Lake Preschool