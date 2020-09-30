Pumpkin Jazz puts world-class jazz performances in unexpected places. With support from the Town of Basalt and the Basalt Public Arts Commission, we are showcasing jazz artists in shops, restaurants, galleries, and public spaces in Downtown Basalt on October 9 and Willits Town Center on October 10.

Specific artists and locations will be announced soon, but mark the dates as you don’t want to miss this Basalt-wide event. Jazz lovers unite!

Please follow public health guidelines when attending Pumpkin Jazz so we can be socially distant and culturally connected.