Qi What? Demystifying the esoteric art of Qigong

Wednesday, March 11th | 6:30-7:30pm | Kiva | FREE

Is Qigong right for you?

This informative free event is for anyone who has a body and an interest in living a healthy, vital life free from pain. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard of Qigong, already have a Qigong practice, or just have a body.

Qigong 气功 is a mind-body-spirit practice that has its origins in the 5,000 year old Daoist practice of cultivating health and longevity.

In this practical event, learn what Qigong is actually supposed to be (and some of what it’s not) by someone who actually knows. Come find out how you can benefit from Qigong—regardless of your age, ability, or spiritual belief system. You will walk away with useful techniques you can use everyday, some basic theory, and an understanding of the importance of proper training. You will also be given the single greatest secret of true adapts and actual Qigong masters…

Bio: Dr. Michael Sweeney. A Practicing Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Medical Qigong Doctor (PRC), and Chinese Medicine consultant, Dr. Sweeney is also Dàoshi 道士 (ordained Daoist) in two ancestral Daoist Lineages of China, and is head abbot of the Temple of the Luminous Heart (明心宫).

An International teacher of Medical Qigong, Chinese Medicine Theory, and Daoism, Dr. Sweeney is known for blending deep knowledge and insight with levity and playfulness.