Quilting for Beginners

Ever think you would like to make a quilt? The Roaring Fork Quilting Guild will lead a four-week workshop making itty-bitty quilts, also known as potholders. All the basics will be covered, including: getting to know your sewing machine’s tension, maintenance, cleaning, thread types, needles, 1/4 inch seam practice, pattern choices, fabric choices, cutting, piecing and pressing, building a “sandwich”, quilting and binding. The Guild will also review quilting terms and resources both online and regional.

Enrollment is limited and participants should be able to attend all four sessions. Participants are encouraged to bring a sewing machine and sewing supplies (cotton thread, hand and machine needles, scissors, seam ripper, pins). The Library will have some supplies on hand, including our two sewing machines. Please contact Cathy to register: cclick@basaltlibrary.org.