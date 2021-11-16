Your community connector

Raising a Reader – Little Red Bag Club

November 16 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

An event every week that begins at 11:00 am on Tuesday, repeating until November 30, 2021

Raising A Reader – Aspen to Parachute invites you to our “Little Red Bags Club” for parents and their 0-to 5-year-old children who are not enrolled in school.

Join us for a weekly hour of story time, activities, and snacks. Our classes support brain development and social skills.

*Weather permitting, story time will take place outside on the lawn. During inclement weather it will take place in the Treehouse room inside the library.

November 16
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map

