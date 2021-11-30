Raising a Reader – Little Red Bag Club
November 30 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 11:00 am on Tuesday, repeating until November 30, 2021
Raising A Reader – Aspen to Parachute invites you to our “Little Red Bags Club” for parents and their 0-to 5-year-old children who are not enrolled in school.
Join us for a weekly hour of story time, activities, and snacks. Our classes support brain development and social skills.
*Weather permitting, story time will take place outside on the lawn. During inclement weather it will take place in the Treehouse room inside the library.