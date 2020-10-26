Redstone Holiday Market – Presented by the Redstone Art Foundation

Visit our European style festive gathering to find unique gifts and holiday decorations. Approximately 30 local artists will be partnering with Redstone’s businesses and be located at each businesses’ porch or under a tent along the Redstone Boulevard. Participating businesses with start at the Redstone Inn and continue north on the Boulevard ending at Crystal Dreams Bed & Breakfast. Lodging, restaurants, antique stores, art galleries, and The Church of Redstone will offer their special brand of holiday cheer.

Parking Location: Elk Park (east side of Hwy 133), Redstone Inn, or The Church of Redstone.

COVID Safety: Please wear masks and socially distance.

Artist’s Purchases: Cash or Checks