Regenerative Living 8 week course

Join Lisa McKenzie for a new course – *Regenerative Living

This course will cover the following topics: Climate Change, Soil Health, Nutrition, Water/Drought, The how-tos of being a Regenerative Consumer,

Self-Care in a time of challenges, Introducing the Global Regeneration Corp, Solutions

Realizing all the challenges we are facing we ask, “What to DO?”

In each session Lisa McKenzie will present current information on the featured topic and lead a discussion on the key solutions available to us today.

Lisa will offer a powerful tool – a form of meditation that will allow participants to quiet and focus their minds on feelings within, process and release emotions such as fear, sadness, and anger stuck in the body. Clearing emotions creates more kindness toward self, toward each other, and compassion & kindness for the Earth. Research has shown that as you meditate, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. Healing takes place, things become clearer, and life becomes smoother.

Regenerative Living introduces new ways to begin again creating a new healthy Earth – cleaning up water and air and growing foods that are naturally full of nutrients.

Questions? and to Register contact Lisa by e-mail: lmckenzie1light@gmail.com