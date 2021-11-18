REGENERATIVE LIVING with Lisa McKenzie BSN, MA

A six-week course starting Thursday, October 21st

thru Thursday, December 2nd

Join Lisa McKenzie for her revised course – *Regenerative Living

This course will cover the following topics:

Climate Change; Soil Health; Nutrition; Water/Drought; Regenerative Consumerism and Self-Care; Global Regeneration Corp and other solutions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Calls Latest IPCC Climate Report ‘Code Red for Humanity’, Stressing ‘Irrefutable’ Evidence of Human Influence

Realizing all the challenges we are facing we ask, “What to DO?”

In each session Lisa McKenzie will present current information on the featured topic and lead a discussion on the key solutions available to us today.

Lisa will offer a powerful tool – a form of meditation that will allow participants to quiet and focus their minds on feelings within, process and release emotions such as fear, sadness, and anger stuck in the body. Clearing emotions creates more kindness toward self, toward each other, and compassion & kindness for the Earth. Research has shown that as you meditate, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. Healing takes place, things become clearer, and life becomes smoother.

*Regenerative Living introduces new ways to begin again creating a new healthy Earth – cleaning up water and air and growing foods that are naturally full of nutrients.

Fee for the 6-week course: $180 (payment plan available)Single Session Fee: $20

For more information contact Lisa at lmckenzie1light@gmail.com