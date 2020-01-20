Resolve & Evolve: A Living Yoga + Intention Workshop

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 5:30pm-7:30pm | $45 | Sacred Kiva

The New Year is the perfect time to reconnect to what matters and what drives you. Foster space, release old habits, and get clear on your intention for 2020, as we uncover the way of living yoga. Interweaving the power of yoga asana, transformative tools, experiential exercises, and deep connection with yourself and community, this workshop will activate your body, your purpose, and how you show up in the world.

Bio: Lindsay Gurley supports students to reconnect to themselves, one another and the natural world through retreats, workshops, and private sessions. As a Certified Coach, Yoga Instructor, and Intimacy Expert, Lindsay helps clients intentionally navigate through life in order to break free of self-doubt and claim a life of purpose, passion, and adventure.