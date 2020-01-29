Retro Video Games: N64 Mario Kart Tournament

Join us after school for our first vintage game event – a Nintendo 64 Mario Kart tournament! Face off against your friends with this classic 1997 racing video game – be careful to avoid the turtle shells and banana peels! Snacks provided and prizes awarded.

To ensure your spot in the tournament, pre-register by stopping by the library or calling Teen Services Coordinator, Kristen Doyle at 970-927-4311 ext 1004. Open slots will be filled the day-of on a first-come, first-served basis.