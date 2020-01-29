Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Submit an Event

« All Events

Retro Video Games: N64 Mario Kart Tournament

March 18 @ 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Free

Join us after school for our first vintage game event – a Nintendo 64 Mario Kart tournament! Face off against your friends with this classic 1997 racing video game – be careful to avoid the turtle shells and banana peels! Snacks provided and prizes awarded.

To ensure your spot in the tournament, pre-register by stopping by the library or calling Teen Services Coordinator, Kristen Doyle at 970-927-4311 ext 1004. Open slots will be filled the day-of on a first-come, first-served basis.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
March 18
Time:
2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top