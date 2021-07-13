Riverscapes Art and Science with Roaring Fork Conservancy

Let your creativity flow in our two-week Riverscapes art and science program with Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFC!) Students entering grades 5 – 12 are invited to join us from 10AM – 12PM, Tuesday through Thursday for this outdoor program. We’ll explore local waters and natural areas while reflecting and creating art, culminating with a personal watershed self-portrait. All materials are provided.

This program will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 13th

Wednesday, July 14th

Thursday, July 15th

Tuesday, July 20th

Wednesday, July 21st

Thursday, July 22nd

This program will be held outside, rain or shine, using RFC’s River Center as our home base. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED at bit.ly/BRLriverscapes by Wednesday, July 7th

Example art was created by Alivya Malcolm in our 2020 Riverscapes program.