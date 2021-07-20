Riverscapes Art and Science with Roaring Fork
July 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
An event every 3 days that begins at 10:00 am, repeating until July 22, 2021
Let your creativity flow in our two-week Riverscapes art and science program with Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFC!) Students entering grades 5 – 12 are invited to join us from 10AM – 12PM, Tuesday through Thursday for this outdoor program. We’ll explore local waters and natural areas while reflecting and creating art, culminating with a personal watershed self-portrait. All materials are provided.
This program will be held on the following dates:
Tuesday, July 13th
Wednesday, July 14th
Thursday, July 15th
Tuesday, July 20th
Wednesday, July 21st
Thursday, July 22nd
This program will be held outside, rain or shine, using RFC’s River Center as our home base. Masks appreciated and distancing is recommended.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED at bit.ly/BRLriverscapes by Wednesday, July 7th
Example art was created by Alivya Malcolm in our 2020 Riverscapes program.