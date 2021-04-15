Carbondale's community connector

Roaring Fork Audubon at the Library

May 29 @ 7:00 am - 9:00 am

Free

Roaring Fork Audubon Chair Mary Harris will lead us through a morning bird walk to learn about the riparian birds we have living in our neighborhood. All levels welcome! We will walk from the library along the riparian trails looking for Yellow Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Gray Catbirds, Song Sparrows, Black-capped Chickadees, and more.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced. Space is limited, registration required. Sign up here.

May 29
7:00 am - 9:00 am
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
