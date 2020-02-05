Roaring Fork Quilt Guild Gathering

Meet the members of the Roaring Fork Quilt Guild and view their amazing array of quilts. In addition to their smaller works that are on display in the lobby art case during the month of March, the guild members will bring larger quilts to display during this event. Community members are also encouraged to bring their own quilts to show off. This is a fantastic opportunity for local quilters to get to know one another, learn more about how to join the guild, and enjoy beautifully crafted quilts!