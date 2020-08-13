Roaring Stories Masterclass + Performance Opportunity

Calling all storytellers! Join CORE, ACES and Lead with Love for Roaring Stories, our 3rd annual storytelling series. New this year, Roaring Stories will feature a four-week masterclass by WRIT Large’s Alya Howe for storytellers (online workshop, August 4-25), plus the opportunity to share your story during the live performance (in-person at Rock Bottom Ranch or livestreamed, September 16). No experience necessary and scholarships are available. This is an incredible chance to develop your story and hone your storytelling chops from concept to performance!

The 2020 story theme is “Climate of Love”:

Have you ever fallen in love with a place — the same way you can fall in love with a person — and seen it change before your eyes? Maybe because of climate change? What happened next? We invite you to bring stories of your love affair with the planet: journeys through environmental romance, connection, learning, loss, intimacy, regeneration, activism.

In this masterclass, you will develop a seven-minute “Climate of Love” story in a structured, supportive environment during Roaring Stories’ LIVE WORKSHOP held on Zoom, weekly on Thursdays, 10:30am to noon, from August 6 through 27. Sessions will also be recorded for asynchronous learning on your own schedule.

You will also have the chance to share your “Climate of Love” story at the Roaring Stories LIVE PERFORMANCE from 6 to 7:30pm on September 16. Performers will receive the full $120 tuition back in gifts from the sponsoring organizations as a reward for sharing your experience!