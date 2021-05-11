Rocky Mountain Puppets Presents: Tall Tales of the Lost Temple

Do you like treasure hunts? Meghan and Aidan do! As a matter of fact, they’re lost in a jungle right now searching for treasure. They found a tall tale that states that “The most powerful knowledge of all lies just between the lines, deep within the temple.” You’ll want to prepare yourself for this adventure as we find treasures that lead to The Tall Tales of the Lost Temple.

This program is weather permitting. Please bring your own seating arrangements. We will be practicing social distancing by separating households 6 feet apart and anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. When the weather is bad, summer performances will be held online, on our Facebook Page.