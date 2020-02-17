Sacred Masculinity with Zachary Cashin

Come check out this ongoing monthly gathering for men and explore sacred masculinity from a new paradigm. All men from all walks of life, all spiritual and religious traditions all lifestyles choices etc. are welcome. This is a safe place to come explore the simultaneous power and beauty of being a man with the absolute and utter terror of being a man. Experience movement, meditation, drumming, poetry, journaling, sharing, processing, learning, loving, healing all in a very safe and supportive space.

Bring your anger, your fear, your sadness, your shame and your joy… It is all welcome. Please take a risk and give yourself the gift of opening up to your greatest potential as a man, with other men, in the coming new decade.