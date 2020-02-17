Carbondale's community supported, weekly newspaper

Sacred Masculinity with Zachary Cashin

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

$10

Come check out this ongoing monthly gathering for men and explore sacred masculinity from a new paradigm. All men from all walks of life, all spiritual and religious traditions all lifestyles choices etc. are welcome. This is a safe place to come explore the simultaneous power and beauty of being a man with the absolute and utter terror of being a man. Experience movement, meditation, drumming, poetry, journaling, sharing, processing, learning, loving, healing all in a very safe and supportive space.

Bring your anger, your fear, your sadness, your shame and your joy… It is all welcome. Please take a risk and give yourself the gift of opening up to your greatest potential as a man, with other men, in the coming new decade.

Details

Date:
February 20
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Cost:
$10
Website:
https://davinikent.com/event/sacred-masculinity-with-zachary-cashin-2/2020-02-20/

Organizer

Davi Nikent, Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
970-618-5879
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.davinikent,org

Venue

Third Street Center Round Room
520 S Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
